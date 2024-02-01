2024 Apple iPhone shipments expected to decline by as much as 15 percent: Analyst

Apple introduced the iPhone 15 series few months back across the world and the devices might get decline in shipment in the future. Not only the iPhone 15 series but also the upcoming iPhone 16 series will also have the same future, predicted TF Securities International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Multiple factors including rise of Huawei in the Chinese market will result in falling demand of iPhone said Kuo.

According to a post by Kuo on Medium, Apple has lowered shipments of key upstream semiconductor components to about 200 million units (down 15% YoY) for its iPhones (for 2024). It is predicted that iPhone 15 series and new iPhone 16 series shipments will decrease by 10-15 percent (YoY) in 1H24 and 2H24, respectively.

When it comes to structural challenges for iPhone that will lead to a significant decline in shipment in 2024, there are multiple challenges including emergence of a new paradigm in high-end mobile phone design. The new high-end mobile phone design paradigm includes AI (GenAI) and the popularity of foldable phones. Another main reason for decline of iPhone in Chinese market is the return of Huawei. High end users are also preferring foldable phones as their choice of replacement. Due to the GenAI functions, Samsung has increased the shipments of Galaxy S24 series in 2024 by up to 10 percent. On the other hand, Apple has cut down iPhone 15 shipment in H1 2024. Similarly, weekly shipments of Apple in China have decreased by 30-40 percent YoY in recent weeks.

As Apple is not expected to launch new iPhone models with major design changes along with GenAI integration until early 2025, the iPhone shipment will get less progress.