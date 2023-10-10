Devotee falls unconscious inside Puri Jagannath temple, dies at hospital

Puri: A devotee from Uttar Pradesh reportedly fell unconscious inside the Shree Jagannath Temple and died while undergoing treatment at the hospital today.

One Rajendra Saria of Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh came to Puri to have darshan of Lord Jagannath and his siblings. However, he fell unconscious inside the temple and fell sick.

Soon, Saria was rushed out of the main temple through the Beheran Dwar and then was taken to the District Headquarters Hospital in an ambulance. Unfortunately, the 65-year-old devotee was declared dead by the doctors at the hospital.

According to the family members, Saria was a heart patient and fell sick allegedly due to suffocation inside the 12th Century shrine.