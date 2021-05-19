Youth hacks uncle to death in Jajpur district of Odisha

By WCE 5
youth kills uncle in jajpur

Jajpur: In a sad incident a youth allegedly killed his uncle in Jajpur district of Odisha on Wednesday. Family feud is expected to be the probable reason of the murder.

The deceased has been identified as Debendra Bahalia of Rampa area under Ramachandrapur Police limits in the district.

As per reports, Piyuskanta allegedly attacked his uncle (Dada) with a sharp weapon (katuri) on Wednesday afternoon and fled from the scene. His neighbours rushed Debendra to Jajpur District Head Quarter hospital, but the doctors there declared him brought dead.

A number of criminal cases are reportedly pending in the name of the accused Piyuskanta.

The locals have demanded arrest of the youth.

Also read: Guns Seized From Capital City Of Odisha During Night Curfew
You might also like
State

Woman, Her Father And 3-year-old Son Missing As Boat Capsizes In Odisha’s…

State

Bhubaneswar Reports 925 New COVID Positive Cases today, 855 recovered: Details here

State

10,036 More Covid-19 Patients Recover In Odisha, Tally Stands At 5,46,631

State

Covid-19 Vaccination Slot Booking Today In Bhubaneswar, See Details

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.