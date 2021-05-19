Youth hacks uncle to death in Jajpur district of Odisha

Jajpur: In a sad incident a youth allegedly killed his uncle in Jajpur district of Odisha on Wednesday. Family feud is expected to be the probable reason of the murder.

The deceased has been identified as Debendra Bahalia of Rampa area under Ramachandrapur Police limits in the district.

As per reports, Piyuskanta allegedly attacked his uncle (Dada) with a sharp weapon (katuri) on Wednesday afternoon and fled from the scene. His neighbours rushed Debendra to Jajpur District Head Quarter hospital, but the doctors there declared him brought dead.

A number of criminal cases are reportedly pending in the name of the accused Piyuskanta.

The locals have demanded arrest of the youth.