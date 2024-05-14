80 drug peddlers arrested in Bhubaneswar under ‘Operation White Spider’

Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissionerate has reportedly arrested as many as 80 drug peddlers in 46 cases and forwarded them to court under ‘Operation White Spider,’ said an official release issued by the city police.

As per the official release, the 80 drug peddlers were arrested between January and April 2024. In addition, 35 people were arrested and 20 cases were registered related to the illegal sale and consumption of ganja (marijuana) and brown sugar.

The release also revealed that the police seized 352.84 grams of brown sugar, cash to the tune of Rs 350,165, 11 mobile phones, and 13 two-wheelers from the possession of the accused during this period.

Police also registered 25 cases of illegal ganja sale between January 1, 2024, and April 30, 2024, and arrested 43 persons. A total of 297.72 kg ganja, cash to the tune of Rs 75,080, 12 mobile phones, and nine two/three/four-wheelers were seized from the possession of the accused.

Cops also arrested two persons and seized 168 litres of cough syrup from their possession between January 1, 2024, and April 30, 2024.

It is to be noted here that the Bhubaneswar Urban Police has launched the ‘Operation White Spider’ since August 2021 as drive against illegal narcotic and alcohol trade in the capital city. Police also has issued a WhatsApp number (7077798111) for the public to provide information about illegal drug deals and focus on criminal activities in the region. It has assured not to reveal the informers’ identities.