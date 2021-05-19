Guns Seized From Capital City Of Odisha During Night Curfew

Bhubaneswar: The police in Bhubaneswar during night patrolling yesterday i.e. Tuesday seized two revolvers and arrested three persons.

This incident took place during night patrolling by the police.

The special police team seized two revolvers, one bike and arrested three accused persons.

The three of them were allegedly intoxicated and when the police tried to stop them at the check-post they wielded guns at the police personnel and tried to escape.

They were immediately overpowered by the police and arrested. A case has been registered against them. Further probe is underway.