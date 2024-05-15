Several heavy weights to campaign in Odisha today, see details

Bhubaneswar: Several heavy weights are all set to campaign in Odisha on Wednesday, said reports. Campaigning for the upcoming elections is catching steam. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will come to Odisha today.

Minister Shah will arrive in Bhubaneswar Airport at 12:30 pm. A special flight from the airport will reach Sorada in 30 minutes in the afternoon. Shah will participate in the party election program and campaigning.

Later, he will reach Boudh at 3:30 pm and attend the party meeting. It is planned that he will then return from there to join the Cuttack Road Show at 5:30 pm. Party’s MP candidate Bhartruhari Mahatab and MLAs will do this road show. After that, it is planned to return to Delhi via Bhubaneswar.

Similarly, BJP National President J P Nadda will attend the party workshop after reaching Bhubaneswar this evening. After spending the night in Bhubaneswar, on the morning of the May 16, it is planned to attend the party’s ‘Victory Resolution’ rally at Padmapur and Sundergarh in Bargarh district.

On the other hand, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will reach Bhubaneswar at 11 am today and go directly to Balangir. There are plans to participate in the election meeting and bike rally and return to Delhi. It is said that Rahul will come down to the campaign ground for Balangir assembly candidate Samarendra Mishra.