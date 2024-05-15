Below Header Govt Ad

Gold price in India drops by Rs 1050 for 24 carat, 22 carat on May 15

Business
By Akankshya Mishra 0
gold price in india
Image Credit: IANS

Bhubaneswar: The price of gold in India has dropped for the second consecutive day in the last 24 hours. On May 15, 2024, 24 carat gold (10 grams) has been priced at Rs 72,200 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 66,140. The rate of the yellow metal has dropped by Rs 1050 in the last 24 hours.

Coming to Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, the rates of the yellow metal have also dropped in the last 24 hours. On May 15, 2024, 24 carat gold (10 grams) has been priced at Rs 63,820 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 58,500.

Changes in gold prices were also recorded in important cities of India. They are as follows:

City 24 carat 22 carat
Delhi Rs 73,380 Rs 67,300
Mumbai Rs 73,250 Rs 67,150
Chennai Rs 73,360 Rs 67,250
Kolkata Rs 73,250 Rs 67,150
Hyderabad Rs 73,250 Rs 67,150
Bangalore Rs 73,250 Rs 67,150
Bhubaneswar Rs 63,820 Rs 58,500

Silver price in India has been recorded at Rs 84,100 per kilogram on May 15, 2024.

Akankshya Mishra 1841 news 0 comments

Writer by profession and choice. Passionate about sharing information from all around the world. Keen ear for B-Town gossip and a Television buff at heart.

