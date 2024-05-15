Gold price in India drops by Rs 1050 for 24 carat, 22 carat on May 15

Bhubaneswar: The price of gold in India has dropped for the second consecutive day in the last 24 hours. On May 15, 2024, 24 carat gold (10 grams) has been priced at Rs 72,200 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 66,140. The rate of the yellow metal has dropped by Rs 1050 in the last 24 hours.

Coming to Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, the rates of the yellow metal have also dropped in the last 24 hours. On May 15, 2024, 24 carat gold (10 grams) has been priced at Rs 63,820 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 58,500.

Changes in gold prices were also recorded in important cities of India. They are as follows:

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 73,380 Rs 67,300 Mumbai Rs 73,250 Rs 67,150 Chennai Rs 73,360 Rs 67,250 Kolkata Rs 73,250 Rs 67,150 Hyderabad Rs 73,250 Rs 67,150 Bangalore Rs 73,250 Rs 67,150 Bhubaneswar Rs 63,820 Rs 58,500

Silver price in India has been recorded at Rs 84,100 per kilogram on May 15, 2024.

