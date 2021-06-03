Youth kidnapped in broad daylight in Odisha capital, Live scene video recorded

By WCE 5
youth kidnapped in bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In a horrifying incident, a youth was kidnapped by 3 unidentified miscreants at Delta square here in broad daylight on Thursday. The live scene of the kidnapping has been recorded in mobile camera.

As per reports, three unidentified miscreants came in a car and kidnapped a youth at about 5.30 pm today at Delta square. As per the locals two persons forcibly took the youth near a car. The 3 miscreants who were present in the car abducted the youth.

Further, some youths tried to rescue the victim but in vain. One of the shoes of the victim has fallen at the crime scene.

After getting information Police reached the spot and further investigation is underway.

Also read: Brown Sugar worth Rs 1 crore, Cash Seized In Odisha’s Cuttack, 3 Arrested
You might also like
State

Brown Sugar worth Rs 1 crore, Cash Seized In Odisha’s Cuttack, 3 Arrested

State

Want To Change Photo On Aadhar Card? Follow This Process

State

Can Masks Cause ‘Black Fungus’? Follow These Tips Of Experts To Avoid Infection

Entertainment

Odisha Raja Festival: ‘Asa Bhauja Kheliba Raja’ contest launched for married women:…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.