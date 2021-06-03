Bhubaneswar: In a horrifying incident, a youth was kidnapped by 3 unidentified miscreants at Delta square here in broad daylight on Thursday. The live scene of the kidnapping has been recorded in mobile camera.

As per reports, three unidentified miscreants came in a car and kidnapped a youth at about 5.30 pm today at Delta square. As per the locals two persons forcibly took the youth near a car. The 3 miscreants who were present in the car abducted the youth.

Further, some youths tried to rescue the victim but in vain. One of the shoes of the victim has fallen at the crime scene.

After getting information Police reached the spot and further investigation is underway.