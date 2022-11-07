Youth drowns to death, 2 rescued while bathing in sea in Ganjam

Berhampur: In a tragic incident, three friends who were taking bath in the Khallikote sea near Batteshwar temple, one of them reportedly drowned to death and the other two were rescued here in Odisha today. The identity and residence of the three youths is yet to be ascertained.

According to reports, the three friends were taking a bath in the Khallikote sea. While bathing the three friends went deep into the sea due to a strong current.

Soon, the local people who were present near the sea beach saw the three youths struggling for their life. Soon, the locals rushed to the rescue of the youths and managed to save three of them.

However, one of the friend got unlucky and got completely drowned.

Soon, the local people called the ambulance and they were rushed to the Chatrapur hospital for treatment.

However, out of the three friends one was declared brought dead by the doctors and two were critical following the incident.

According to sources, the three youths came to visit Bali Jatra this year.

In the meantime, the police were informed about the incident, after being informed the police seized the body and initiated a probe into the matter.