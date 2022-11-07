Sand mafia trouble in Mayurbhanj of Odisha, 144 enforced

Mayurbhanj: Sand-mafia in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha has created major environmental issues in Odisha.

The administration was at its wits end as to how the matter shall be brought to an end. Finally, the district authorities have been forced to impose section 144 in the Sukruli Tehsil in Mayurbhanj.

Section 144 has been applied in two villages where sand mafia was rampant. The Karanjia sub-collector has taken this decision after much deliberation.

The two villages in which the prohibitory orders have been clamped are Gambharia and Askipal.

The Sukruli Tahasildar Jyotshnarani Nayak and the Inspector-in-charge (IIC) of Rarua police station Dayanidhi Das reached the village and demarcated the area with red ribbons.