Youth critical following knife attack in Puri, admitted to hospital

Puri: A youth sustained critical injury following a knife attack on Monday in Puri of Odisha. He was then rushed to the Puri Head quarter hospital but as his health condition deteriorated he was then shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

The victim has been identified as Subham Barik.

As per reports, the youth was attacked at the Daraji Pokhari area of Puri. Two relatives of the victim had been admitted to a Drug rehabilitation centre in Gopalpur of Puri.

As per the victim’s relatives, the two attacked him saying that why he admitted them to the drug rehabilitation centre.

After getting information Kumbharpada Police reached the spot and initiated investigation. Further probe of the case is underway.