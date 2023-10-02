Youth beaten to death by friend in Odisha’s Jharsuguda district

Jharsuguda: A youth was reportedly beaten to death by his friend in Odisha’s Jharsuguda district on Monday. The incident took place at Banjari village under the Lakhanpur Police station limits of the district.

One Baladev Chand and his friend Chaitanya Routh were having some good time together. However, a heated argument broke out between the two over some unknown reason. Irked by the argument, Chaitanya attacked Baladev with a wooden stick, leaving him grievously injured.

Apart from informing the Lakhanpur police about the incident, the villagers rushed Baladev to the Community Health Centre for treatment. However, doctor declared him brought dead.

Meanwhile, police has started an investigation into the matter.

