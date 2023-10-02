Swachhata Pakhwada at KIIT with clarion call to maintain clean surroundings

Bhubaneswar: The KIIT and KISS campuses were abuzz with activity on Monday morning as it was observed Swachhata Pakhwada, a cleanliness drive coinciding with Mahatma Gandhi’s Jayanti. The event aimed to instill the importance of cleanliness and hygiene in the hearts and minds of the KIIT community.

The event witnessed a significant gathering of students, faculty, and staff members who gathered to mark the day. In his address, the Founder of KIIT and KISS Dr. Achyuta Samanta emphasized the significance of cleanliness in daily lives. He said, “Make your surroundings clean. The more you keep the place clean, it becomes even better. Mahatma Gandhi said, ‘Keep the place clean where you live.’ If you keep your surroundings clean and are clean from your heart, the Almighty will come and reside there.”

“I have always strived to be clean in my actions, and I always maintain my surroundings clean, and this is the reason why the world loves me,” he underscored.

The Vice-Chancellor of KIIT, Prof. Saranjit Singh, Pro Vice-Chancellor of the School of Medicine, Dr. C. B. K. Mohanty, and KIIT Registrar, J. R. Mohanty also addressed the gathering, sharing their thoughts on the importance of cleanliness and hygiene.

The highlight of the event was a massive cleanliness drive in two days across the entire 36 sq. km area of the KIIT-KISS and KIMS campuses and its periphery. Students from the National Service Scheme (NSS) enthusiastically participated in cleaning the surroundings and peripheral areas, reflecting their commitment to maintaining a clean and green campus environment.

The day was also marked with equal enthusiasm on KISS and KIMS campuses as well.