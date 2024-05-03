BJP fields Santosh Khatua as MLA candidate for Nilagiri in Odisha

Nilagiri: BJP Bhartiya Janata Party has chosen Santosh Khatua as MLA candidate for Nilagiri in Balasore of Odisha said reports on Friday.

It is worth mentioning that, Khatua quit BJD yesterday and had joined the saffron party. A press release from BJP said that Santosh Khatua has been choosen as the BJP MLA candidate for the Nilagiri seat in Balasore.

The decision has been taken by the Central Committee of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Yesterday that is on Thursday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had announced its MLA candidates for six more Assembly constituencies of Odisha for the upcoming elections.

As announced by the saffron party, Purnachandra Mohapatra has been selected to contest the assembly election from Barabati-Cuttack segment while Prakhash Chandra Ranabijuli from the Begunia assembly seat.

Here’s the list of six MLA candidates BJP announced today:

Ghasipura: Shambhunath Rout

Bhograi: Ashish Patra

Bhandaripokhari: Sudhanshu Nayak

Bari: Umesh Chandra Jena

Barabati-Cuttack: Purnachandra Mohapatra

Begunia: Prakhash Chandra Ranabijuli

The announcement of BJP’s candidate came hours after BJD supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik declared party candidates for three more assembly segments. They are Sabitri Pradhan for Khandapada, Sukant Nayak for Nilagiri and Sandhya Rani Das for Korei assembly seat.

The ruling party also changed its MLA candidate for Deogarh assembly constituency. It replaced Arundhati Devi with Romancha Ranjan Biswal.

With today’s announcement, BJD gave candidates in all 147 assembly seats of Odisha for the upcoming election. It has also fielded candidates for all the 21 Lok Sabha seats of the State.