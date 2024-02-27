Yellow alert issued for 4 districts as rain to prevail in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow warning for four district of Odisha.

As per the IMD reports, light to moderate rain and thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of North Odisha, Khurda, Puri, Boudh, Subernapur and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of the state today.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rain and thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of North Coastal Odisha and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of the state tomorrow.

Yesterday, IMD had predicted that places including Sundergarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur were to experience light to moderate rain and thunderstorm. While, dry weather prevailed over the rest districts of the state.

Earlier, as many as 20 districts of Odisha out of the 30, have been put on alert for rain by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The regional centre of the IMD here informed that light to moderate rain/thundershower was to affect some parts of districts of Sundergarah, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Jagatsingpur, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Khurda, Puri, Ganjam, Khandamal, Rayagada, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Nuapada and Balangir.

People have been advised to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places.