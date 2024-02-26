Odisha likely to continue experiencing rain for next 3 days

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Odisha is likely to continue experiencing rain for the next three days.

As per the reports given by IMD, light to moderate rain and thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundergarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of the state today (Monday).

Meanwhile, the weather department has predicted that light to moderate rain and thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of North Odisha, Khurda, Puri, Boudh, Sonepur and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of the state tomorrow.

Likewise, light to moderate rain and thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of North Coastal Odisha and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of the state on the third day.

Yesterday, as many as 20 districts of Odisha out of the 30, have been put on alert for rain by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The regional centre of the IMD here informed that light to moderate rain/thundershower likely to affect some parts of districts of Sundergarah, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Jagatsingpur, Dhenkanal, Cuttack (including Cuttack City), Khurda (including Bhubaneswar), Puri, Ganjam, Khandamal, Rayagada, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Nuapada and Balangir within next three hours.

People have been advised to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places.