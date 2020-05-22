Bhubaneswar: Savitri Brata, a festival about women worshiping God wishing long life of their husband, was observed in different quarantine centres across Odisha. Women in the quarantine centres in Jajpur, Bhadrak, Ganjam, Subarnapur and many other districts observed the festival in the quarantine centres.

As many as 13 women, who are staying at a quarantine centre in the Similia panchayat of Odisha’s Jajpur district observed Savitri Brata with the help of the Sarpanch. The women are staying at the Sarbamangala High School in Maidpur village.

The Sarpanch made arrangement for new sarees, fruits and other materials needed for the worship for each of the women. Accordingly, the 13 women observed Savitri Brata at the quarantine centre abiding the norms of social distancing. Jajpur BDO was also present on this occasion. Everybody has applauded effort of the Sarpanch in this regard.

Savitri Brata was also observed in Ganjam district. Five women who have been housed at the quarantine centre in a School in Jagdalpur under Kukudakhandi block observed the brata. The Sarpanch and Mission Shakti provided things that are used in the worship to them and five women observed the brata.

Similarly, 9 women observed Savitri Brata in Bhadrak district. The women who are housed at the Sati Sabitri High School in Odanga Gram Panchayat of Banta block of the district observed the festival after getting help from the Sarpanch Kishore Kinkar Padhiari.

Savitri Brata is a typical Odia festival when women worship wishing long life of their husband. However, in these days some people have been temporarily housed in quarantine centres as a precautionary measure to keep Coronavirus at bay.