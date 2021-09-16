Woman swept away by flood water in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj dist

Udala: In a tragic incident a woman was swept away in the flood water on Thursday in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha. The incident took place in the Haripur village under Khunta Police limits in the district. She is yet to be traced out and rescued.

The victim has been identified as Sabitri Biswal of Haripur.

As per reports, flood situation has arisen in Haripur area due to heavy rain in the upper catchment area of Similipal. As a result, while the water level of Naluha River has increased, many areas, including backyards of some villagers have submerged with flood water.

On Thursday, Sabitri had gone to her backyard for some work where flood water was flowing and somehow she was swept away by strong water current.

Within no time the victim’s family members alerted the Fire Services department. The fire-fighters rushed to the spot and initiated the rescue operation to trace out the woman. However, by the time this news was written, the woman had not been traced out. The rescue operation to trace out the woman is under progress.

It is to be noted that in another incident in the State, the bodies of a man and his son were recovered near Gangadharpur village in Jajpur district. They were reportedly swept away by flood water on Wednesday near Balia Swainkhanda under Bari Block of Jajpur.

The deceased were identified as Kishore Chandra Singh and his son identified as Kailash Chandra Singh, both residents of Gangadharpur village under Balia panchyat.

While flood situation is grim in the State the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that a cyclonic system is expected to reach Odisha coast by September 18. IMD DG, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra has said that the cyclonic formation over the State coast now lies centred in north Madhya Pradesh and south Uttar Pradesh.