Heavy rains expected in Odisha on 19 and 20 September

Bhubaneswar: A cyclonic circulation has formed over the east-central Bay of Bengal. The system has been formed near Myanmar.

The cyclonic system is expected to reach the coast of Odisha by September 18.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) DG, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said, that the cyclonic formation over the State coast now lies centred in north Madhya Pradesh and south Uttar Pradesh.

The system is gradually weakening and moving towards west.

“There is no possibility of heavy rain in Odisha and neighbouring Chhattisgarh in the next 48 hours. However, some regions in both the States may experience light to moderate rainfall,” he added.

It is noteworthy that, heavy rainfall across Odisha has caused flooding. Meanwhile, flood water in Mahanadi river has increased sharply due to which the water level in various rivers including Brahmani, Baitarani, Rusikulya, Bansadhara have subsequently increased.

Meanwhile, Special Relief Commissioner P.K. Jena has asked all District Collectors to submit damage reports by September 22.

“Assessment of damage to the properties in different sectors such as houses, agriculture (crop loss of 33 per cent & above), sand cast of agriculture land, loss of cattle, etc and enumeration of beneficiaries have to be taken up on priority so that the assistance as per norms of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) can be paid to the affected persons expeditiously to enable them to repair/reconstruct their houses and restore livelihood,” he said in a letter.

Meanwhile, the death toll due to the heavy rains in Odisha has risen to four, said official sources.