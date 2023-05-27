Woman health worker, 2 others critical as miscreant torches her house in Odisha’s Balangir district

Balangir: In a shocking incident, a woman health worker has sustained critical injury along with her mother and brother in Balangir district of Odisha. The incident took place allegedly after a miscreant set their house on fire on Saturday. The incident took place in Lathore of the district.

As per reports, the miscreant poured petrol on the house of the female health worker and set the house on fire. As a result the health worker, her mother and brother sustained critical injury.

After getting alerted, Lathore Police rushed to the spot and rescued the three from the locked house in a critical condition. Later, the three were shifted to Bhimabhoi Medical College and Hospital in Balangir.

It has been suspected that love affair is the reason behind this crime.

Further investigation of the case is underway.