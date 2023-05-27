Woman dies in front of husband as truck crushes bike in Odisha’s Jajpur

Jajpur: In a tragic incident, a woman was killed in front of her husband in a road accident in Jajpur district of Odisha on Friday night. The accident took place near Saroi chhaka on the National Highway number 16.

The deceased has been identified as Nandita Jena, the wife of Chiranjeevi Malla of the Dhamnagar area in Bhadrak district of Odisha.

As per reports, the couple was returning home on a bike when a speeding truck hit their bike near Saroi Chhaka. The incident took place at about 9 pm on Friday. Following the accident, the truck fled from the scene.

As a result of the accident, the woman was killed on the spot while her husband sustained injury.

Following the incident, Dharmasala Police reached the spot and started investigation. Police seized the body and efforts have been initiated to catch the truck.

It has been observed that road accidents have become rampant on NH 16 between Chandikhol and Jarka.

In another road mishap that took place on Saturday morning, a truck hit another truck from the rear side that had been parked on the roadside near Chandikhol on NH 16.

Accordingly, two persons sustained critical injuries. They have been admitted to Badachana Hospital for treatment. Police investigation of the matter is underway.

