Woman dies in gas cylinder blast in Jajpur of Odisha

Jajpur: In a tragic incident, a woman was killed in a cooking gas cylinder blast while cooking in her house today.

The incident took place in  Hatibari village under Sukinda police limits of Jajpur districts in Odisha.

The deceased has been identified as Sebati Mohanty, wife of Anjum Mohanty.

According to reports, Sebati was preparing lunch in her house in the gas cooker. Suddenly, the gas cylinder exploded.

As a result, she was critically injured following the blast.

Besides, due to the explosion the roof of her thatched house caught fire.

Soon, Sebati was rushed to the Sukinda hospital by the local people for treatment.

In the meantime, on being  notified regarding the mishap, the Fire brigade team reached the explosion spot and extinguished the fire.

On the other hand, as Sebati’s condition degraded, she was immediately shifted to Cuttack SCB Hospital for further treatment.

However, Sebati was declared dead while undergoing treatment.

It is to be noted that in a similar incident of gas cylinder explosion on July 22, As many as two persons sustained critical injury after a gas cylinder exploded in a house in Ganjam district. As per reports, their house was severely damaged due to the explosion.

 

