By KalingaTV Bureau
2 critical as gas cylinder explodes in Ganjam of Odisha

Berhampur: As many as two persons sustained critical injury after a gas cylinder exploded in a house in Ganjam district of Odisha on Friday.

Also, the roof of the house blown away and walls collapsed.

The incident took place in Ramchandrapur village under Gopalpur Police limits in Ganjam district of Odisha.

According to reports, at least two persons sustained critical injury in the explosion. They have been admitted to the MKCG hospital in Berhampur for treatment.

Reportedly, as the cylinder exploded a loud noise was heard.

And then the house caught fire.

After being informed, the Fire fighters rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire.

It has been suspected that, due to a leak in the gas cylinder it exploded.

Gopalpur Police have reached the spot and initiated a probe into the matter.

