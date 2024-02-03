Woman dies, husband critical in road accident in Khurda

Begunia: In a tragic accident in Khurda district of Odisha, a woman has died and her husband has been critically injured, said reliable reports on Saturday.

Reports say that, the accident took place in Khurda-Kantiloe main road near Badaberana village in Khurda. The husband and wife were allegedly crushed by a truck.

The deceased woman has been identified as Pramilla Lenka of Gopamathura village in Badamba. The accident took place when the couple were travelling from Badamba to Bhubaneswar on a scooter.

The traffic on the road between Khurda and Kantiloe has been disrupted. Further detailed reports awaited in this matter.