Bike accident near Khurda of Odisha: 1 dead, 2 critical

Khurda: Two bikes collided head-on in Khurda district of Odisha on Sunday afternoon said reliable reports.

According to reports, the incident took place at Manikpur Square under Banpur police station limits of Tangi-Khordha district.

One youth died on the spot whereas two youths were seriously injured. Both bikes collided head-on near Manikpur School.

As a result, Kahucharan Swayku (28) died on the spot. The two others have been shifted to Bhubaneswar AIIMS Medical Center in a critical condition.

The body has been seized by the Banpur police and sent for autopsy. The reason behind the accident is however yet to be ascertained.

Detailed report awaited in this matter.