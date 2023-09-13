Woman dies as house collapses following heavy rain in Kalahandi

Kalahandi: In an unfortunate incident, a woman reportedly died after her house collapsed following heavy rainfall in Odisha’s Kalahandi district yesterday.

One Banita Parabhoi of Harekrushnapur village under the Lanjigarh police station limits of the district died after her kutcha house collapsed owing to heavy rainfall yesterday.

The mishap tool place when Banita, the daughter of late Shyama, was preparing food in their kitchen yesterday.

Banita was rescued by some locals and rushed to the Lanjigarh Hospital for treatment. Later, she was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) in Bhawanipatna as her health condition deteriorated further. However, the doctor referred her to a Visakhapatnam Hospital, unfortunately she breathed her last while being shifted in an ambulance.

Heavy rain also had lashed other areas of the district like Musanal, Bandhapari, Benagaon, Pahadapadara and Bijepur.

Meanwhile, the local police started an investigation into the matter. O the other hand, the villagers equested the district administration and Odisha government to provide compensation for the family members of the deceased woman.