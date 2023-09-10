Man barges into beauty parlour, stabs woman in Cuttack

Daring the presence of others presence a youth reportedly stabbed a woman at a beauty parlour in a broad day light in Cuttack City on Sunday.

By Subadh Nayak 0
Man stabs woman in Cuttack

Cuttack: Daring the presence of others presence a youth reportedly stabbed a woman at a beauty parlour in a broad day light at Dolamundai Chhak of Cuttack City on Sunday.

According to reports, the unidentified man barged into the beauty parlour named ‘Jhili’ and stabbed one of the employees of the beauty parlour with a sharp weapon.

The accused fled the spot after committing the crime while the injured woman was rushed to the SCB Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

Also Read: Mysterious Phenomenon: Three Deities Found Floating On River In Odisha’s Soro

A team of Purighat Police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter. They are verifying the footage of the CCTV cameras installed in the locality to identify the accused.

While the exact motive of the accused to attack the young woman is not known immediately, the incident has shocked the locals.

You might also like

Vehicle Location Tracking Devices and Panic Buttons compulsory in all vehicles in…

Mysterious Phenomenon: Three Deities found floating on river in Odisha’s Soro

Three including woman arrested for selling 150 bottles cough syrup, sleeping pills in…

Boat capsizes in Patali river in Koraput, one missing

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans