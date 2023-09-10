Man barges into beauty parlour, stabs woman in Cuttack

Cuttack: Daring the presence of others presence a youth reportedly stabbed a woman at a beauty parlour in a broad day light at Dolamundai Chhak of Cuttack City on Sunday.

According to reports, the unidentified man barged into the beauty parlour named ‘Jhili’ and stabbed one of the employees of the beauty parlour with a sharp weapon.

The accused fled the spot after committing the crime while the injured woman was rushed to the SCB Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

A team of Purighat Police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter. They are verifying the footage of the CCTV cameras installed in the locality to identify the accused.

While the exact motive of the accused to attack the young woman is not known immediately, the incident has shocked the locals.