Winter sets in at ‘Kashmir of Odisha’ Daringbadi

Daringbadi: Winter chills are being felt in Daringbadi, the Kashmir of Odisha. Several areas across Kandhamal district, including Daringbadi, are covered in thick fog.

Various places in the district have been affected by the cold, with temperatures falling significantly in the past 48 hours. Daringabadi, Phulbani, and other surrounding areas have experienced temperature as low as 13.5 degree Celsius recently.

Every year with the onset of winter, Daringbadi attracts thousands of tourists. Currently, Daringbadi is experiencing a daily average temperature of about 13 degree Celsius which is being enjoyed by the local people. Residents are celebrating this natural phenomenon as the temperature dips, signifying the intensifying of winter season in Daringbadi.

This seasonal phenomenon is not new to Daringbadi, as it experiences more pronounced winter chills annually. The local residents take pride in this unique climatic characteristic, which contributes to the area’s overall appeal.