Traffic restrictions on NH16 in Bhubaneswar imposed for 3 months, check details

Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police today imposed traffic restrictions on NH (National Highway) 16 in Bhubaneswar for the next three months.

According to a notification issued by the city police, the traffic restrictions has been imposed from October 31 to January 31, 2024 due to construction work of flyover from Cosmopolis Chhak to Patrapada and in front of JK Tyer shop to Cosmopolis Chhak in Bhubaneswar.

All the vehicles going from Bhubaneswar towards Khurda will not be allowed to ply on NH-16 from Cosmopolis Chhak, read the notification adding that they (the vehicles) will be diverted through the service road from Cosmopolis Chhak to Patrapada and take right turn to avail NH-16.

The public notification further said that the vehicles coming from Khurda towards Bhubaneswar will be diverted through service road in front of JK Tyer shop opposite to Cosmopolis Chhak and take right turn to avail the NH-16.