Winter in Odisha: 11.4°C recorded in Kandhamal of Odisha, 6 places record below 15°C

Bhubaneswar: Winter in Odisha has been experienced in various places across the state, said the official X handle of Meteorological Centre Bhubaneswar.

It is worth mentioning that as many as six places in Odisha have recorded night time temperatures of below 15 degrees Celsius as winter in Odisha has been experienced. G. Udayagiri in Kandhamal district has recorded the lowest temperature in the state at 11.4 degrees Celsius.

The other places that have recorded temperatures below 15 degrees Celsius are as follows:

Koraput : 11.7 °C

Semiliguda : 12 °C

Daringbadi : 13.5°C

Korei : 14.5°C

Phulbani : 15°C

Local authorities have advised residents to take precautions against the cold, urging them to wear warm clothing and stay indoors when possible. In response to the increasing cold, people have been seen using various means to protect themselves from the chilly weather, including gathering around bonfires.

The rising demand for warm clothing and the influx of people seeking refuge from the cold have led to a surge in sales of winter garments in the region. Locals are also observed making arrangements for bonfires and other means to keep warm.

As the cold wave continues, residents are advised to stay vigilant and take necessary precautions to stay safe in the challenging weather conditions.