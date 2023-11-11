Cold Wave Grips Kandhamal: Temperature drops to 13 degrees celsius in Daringbadi

Kandhamal: In a surprising turn of weather in Odisha, Kandhamal district is currently experiencing winter chill. Over the past few days, the night temperatures in Kandhamal have witnessed a significant decline, leading to an increase in the overall cold intensity.

The chill is particularly pronounced in areas such as Chakapada, Phiringia, G Udayagiri, Tumudibandh, Kotagarh, and Daringbadi of district.

The region has been in the grip of an intense cold spell for the last two to three days. Yesterday, both Daringbadi and Phulbani recorded a temperature of 13 degrees Celsius, marking a record low for the season, as reported by the local meteorological department.

Local authorities have advised residents to take precautions against the cold, urging them to wear warm clothing and stay indoors when possible. In response to the increasing cold, people have been seen using various means to protect themselves from the chilly weather, including gathering around bonfires.

The rising demand for warm clothing and the influx of people seeking refuge from the cold have led to a surge in sales of winter garments in the region. Locals are also observed making arrangements for bonfires and other means to keep warm.

As the cold wave continues, residents are advised to stay vigilant and take necessary precautions to stay safe in the challenging weather conditions.