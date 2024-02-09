Wildlife trafficking busted in Odisha’s Cuttack district; two arrested

Cuttack: Wildlife trafficking has been busted in Odisha’s Cuttack district. The forest department officials have arrested two accused in connection with the incident.

According to sources, the accused were planning to sell skin of leopard at Netaji Subas Bridge in Cuttack. Based on reports from a special source, the Cuttack city Forest Division team reached on the spot.

Reportedly, after seeing the officials, the accused tried to flee from the spot. The forest department officials chased them up to the Tangi toll gate. There, the accused escaped from the officials after throwing the skin of leopard.

Reportedly, the department nabbed the accused a day after the incident. According to official reports, one accused has been nabbed from Mahangaru and another from Bidanasi area of Cuttack. Meanwhile, another person has been detained by the forest department officials and is being interrogated.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, while as per the official reports, the leopard skin was being trafficked to Berhampur of Odisha.

Detailed reports related to the matter are awaited.

Earlier on January 20, a team of STF conducted raid and seized leopard skin. The incident was reported from near Ranipathar village, Charichhak under Puruna Katak PS Jurisdiction Dist. Boudh regarding dealing/possession of wildlife products by wildlife criminal. One accused, identified as Goutam Behera, from Kandhamal was arrested in connection with this. During the search one Leopard Skin and other incriminating materials were recovered from his possession.