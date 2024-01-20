Leopard skin seized in Boudh district of Odisha

Boudh: On the basis of reliable information, a team of STF conducted raid on January 20, 2024 and seized leopard skin on Saturday.

The incident has been reported from near Ranipathar village, Charichhak under Puruna Katak PS Jurisdiction Dist. Boudh regarding dealing/possession of wildlife products by wildlife criminal.

As a result of which one wildlife criminal namely Goutam Behera, 55 Years of Kandhamal was apprehended. During search 01 (one) Leopard Skin and other incriminating materials were recovered from his possession.

The accused person could not produce any authority in support of possession of such Leopard Skin, for which he has been arrested and will be forwarded to the Court of JMFC, Harabhanga, Dist. Boudh.

In this connection STF PS Case No. 02 dated 20.01.2024 U/s- 379/411/120(B) IPC/ r/w. Sec.51 of Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972 was registered. The skin will be send to Director WII, Derhadun for biological examination. Investigation is still underway.