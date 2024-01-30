Web channel journalist among three arrested for robbery in Odisha, 22 bikes and 1 car seized

Balasore: A web channel journalist along with two others was arrested by the Balasore Police on charges of robbery today. As many as 22 motorcycles and one car were also seized from their possession.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of cops from Oupada police station conducted a raid in the house of a native of Badapokhari village. As soon as police reached the spot, the house owner confronted them by saying he was a web channel journalist. However, police seized 13 bikes from his possession after he could not produce any documents of the bikes. Even some number plates were found to be fake.

During interrogation, he confessed about a gang and involvement of many in the bike theft. Based on his inputs, cops arrested two other persons.

Apart from 22 bikes, cops also recovered other items including Rs 56,000 cash, one laptop, and two mobile phones.

Briefing the media about the gang, Balasore SP, Sagarika Nath said that a total of 14 cases are pending against the so-called web channel journalist and the seized