Odisha makes it mandatory for doctors to work in govt hospitals for two years, violators to pay hefty fine

Bhubaneswar: In a major decision, Odisha government has now made it mandatory for doctors to work in government hospitals for at least two years after passing out of government medical colleges in the State. The Health and Family Welfare Department has modified the existing policy for the medicos.

As per the latest development, all candidates seeking admission in Government Medical Colleges, either under state quota or all India quota in PG Diploma /Diplomate National Board (DNB) /Doctorate National Board (DrNB)/ MD/ MS/ MDS/ DM/ M.Ch. courses or any other courses as may be adopted in State and notified from time to time have to will have to mandatorily submit a bond to serve in any health institution of the State for two years after completing their respective courses.

The Directorate of Medical Education And Training (DMET), Odisha will have to ensure that none of the students get admission without submitting their service bond.

After serving for two years as per the bond provision, the direct as well as in-service doctors will be released from bond condition.

According to sources, the defaulters will have to pay a penalty of double the amount of their stipend/salary received during study period and the candidates leaving the course before completion resulting in lapse of a seat will also have to pay a fine of Rs 10 lakh and the amount of stipend / salary received by the date leaving the course. A recovery procedure will be initiated against the defaulters as per Odisha Public Demand Recovery Act, 1962.