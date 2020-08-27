Crocodile Strays Into Village In Odisha’s Jajpur District

WATCH: Huge crocodile washed into Odisha village by flood water

By KalingaTV Bureau

Jajpur: A huge crocodile was washed into a village by flood water in Odisha’s Jajpur district on Thursday. The crocodile was found in the residential area of Datapur village of the district.

Sources said that flood water entered into the village following incessant heavy rainfall in the area. A crocodile also strayed into the village along with the flood water.

Some locals initially spotted the crocodile which was moving on the village road and alerted the others.

Meanwhile, the villagers are in a state of panic following  sighting of the crocodile in the residential area.

The forest officials have been informed by the locals, however, they are yet to reach the village and rescue the reptile, said sources.

