Violent clash erupts between two groups in Bhubaneswar, Many injured

Bhubaneswar: A violent group clash has left many people inured in Jagamara area of Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

The clash broke out between two group of people in new road area in Jagmara around 9pm at night yesterday. The youths in the two groups attacked each other with sharp ad deadly weapons.

The reason the two groups clashed is not known yet.

The Kandagiri police has detained many people of the two groups and investigating the case thoroughly.