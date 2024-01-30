Odisha CM dedicates Lingaraj Leprosy colony in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik dedicated the newly constructed Lingaraj Kustha Colony at Pallaspalli in Bhubaneswar today.

The Lingaraj Leprosy colony has as many as 31 houses while there are 94 beneficiaries, who are covered under the Madhu Babu Pension Yojana of the State government.

As per the information shared by the Chief Minister’s Office, a special medical team will visit the Lingaraj Kustha Colony every week to provide the inmates with healthcare.

The State government has also provided the inmate of the Leprosy colony with dressing kits, shoes, tricycles, etc for their convenience.

Also Read: Junior Engineer in Vigilance net: Assets worth crores including triple storeyed building, 14 plots, cash recovered