Unable to bear loud music and bursting of firecrackers, man dies of heart attack in Odisha

Rourkela: In an unfortunate incident, a man reportedly died due to heart attack as he was unable to bear the loud music and bursting of firecrackers in Odisha’s Rourkela today.

The deceased man has been identified as Premananda Barbaya.

According to reports, some youths were going in a procession for immersion of the idol of Maa Saraswati in Rourkela. Everyone in the group was busy in dancing with the rhythm of the loud DJ music amid bursting of firecrackers by some others.

However, the sound of DJ and firecrackers was so loud that Premananda, a tea seller, got panicked and suffered from heart attack. Soon, his family members along with others rushed him to Rourkela government hospital for treatment.

Unfortunately, Premananda breathed his last while undergoing treatment. The doctors who attended him revealed that he died after suffering from heart attack.

Meanwhile, a pall of gloom descended on the locality following the untimely death of Premananda. The shocking death the team seller also marred the celebration.

Body of the deceased would be handed over to the bereaved family members following postmortem, said sources adding that the local police likely to take action against those who were involved in the immersion procession.