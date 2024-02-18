ITI student dies after falling from hostel roof in Rourkela

Rourkela: An ITI student allegedly fell off the roof of the hostel of a private college in Jagada of Rourkela on wee-hours of Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Atulyan Jojo, a native of Hatibara village in Jharkhand.

Reports say, Atulyan Jojo was a first year ITI student. According to his roommates, after they fell off sleep, he left the room late at night and later they found him lying in a pool of blood early Sunday morning.

However, it is yet to be known if he died by suicide by jumping off the roof or if it was an accident.

On being informed, Jhirapani police reached the spot and seized the body. They have started a probe into the matter.