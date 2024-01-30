Bus driver suffers heart attack and dies in Odisha, narrow escape for 50 passengers

Balasore: In a shocking incident, a bus driver suffered a massive heart attack and died in Balasore district of Odisha, 50 passengers in the bus had a narrow escape.

According to reliable reports, a bus driver suffered a heart attack in Nilagiri area of Balasore district in Odisha. A tourist bus coming was from Kolkata to Panchalingeshwar was crossing the Nilgiri Panchalingeshwar road at Patpur Street early today when the driver suddenly suffered a heart attack.

After knowing this, he immediately stopped the vehicle and let the tourists know and died on the spot. The passengers immediately went down from the vehicle. Then the driver called the neighbors.

However, when the local people immediately took him to the Nilgiri Medical Center at 108, the doctor there declared him brought dead. However, due to the presence of mind of the driver, more than 50 passengers were rescued safely.

However, a local youth showed magnanimity when tourists of the bus were standing on the road for a long time. He drove the the bus and reached Panchalingswar. Further detailed reports awaited in this matter.

