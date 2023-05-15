Unable to bear death of wife, man kills self in Bolangir of Odisha

Kantbanji: In a tragic incident, a man has killed himself after the death of his wife in Bolangir district of Odisha, said reliable reports on Monday.

Advertisement

According to reports, the man was allegedly in stress as his wife died due to an illness. Unable to bear the news of his wife’s death the husband took his own life.

Reports say that, the man identified as Godhan Mallik committed suicide after the news of the death of his wife identified as Chandrakala in Dabri village under Kantabanji police station limits.

Reports say that, the husband committed suicide by hanging himself with the help of a country towel (gamcha) from a tree on his own farm land.

The man was taking care of his wife day in and out as his wife was suffering from kidney related ailments since a long time.

It is worth mentioning that after the death of the wife at night on Sunday, Godhan was unable to bear the loss, lost his mental composure and decided to end his life. Early this morning that is on Monday, he went to his own field and hung himself.

The villagers spotted the body of Godhan Mallik hanging from the tree early this morning. They immediately informed the Kantabanji police. The police reached the spot and is investigating further into the matter.

Detailed report in this matter awaited.