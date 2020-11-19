two persons killed by elephant in odisha
Representational Image

Two People Trampled To Death By Elephant In Odisha’s Rourkela

By KalingaTV Bureau

Rourkela: As many as two people died due to elephant attack in Panposh Forest Range area in Sundargarh district of Odisha today.

The two deceased have been identified as Ganduru Oram of Malanga village and Karthik Bhumij of Kansarua village.

As per reports, Ganduru was trampled to death by an elephant which barged into his garden this morning. Whereas Karthik was attacked by an elephant while he was attending to nature’s call at a place close to his house.

Sources have added that the locals are under a state of panic after repeated elephant attacks have been reported in the nearby areas.

You might also like
State

Bear Sighted In Odisha’s Sunabeda Township, Residents Panic

State

Rainfall Warning In Odisha, Dense Fog Forecast In 7 Districts

State

Lady traffic Police provides first-aid to injured girl in Bhubaneswar: Watch

State

Odisha Police Arrests 2 Persons In Snatching Cases In Rayagada

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.