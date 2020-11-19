Two People Trampled To Death By Elephant In Odisha’s Rourkela

Two People Trampled To Death By Elephant In Odisha’s Rourkela

Rourkela: As many as two people died due to elephant attack in Panposh Forest Range area in Sundargarh district of Odisha today.

The two deceased have been identified as Ganduru Oram of Malanga village and Karthik Bhumij of Kansarua village.

As per reports, Ganduru was trampled to death by an elephant which barged into his garden this morning. Whereas Karthik was attacked by an elephant while he was attending to nature’s call at a place close to his house.

Sources have added that the locals are under a state of panic after repeated elephant attacks have been reported in the nearby areas.