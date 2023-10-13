Two more flights from Jharsuguda Airport to Bengaluru and Kolkata soon

Jharsuguda: Two more flights from Jharsuguda airport are scheduled to fly to Bengaluru and Kolkata, said reports on Friday.

According to reliable reports, flights will fly from Jharsuguda to Kolkata from November 5, 2023 and Bengaluru from November 15, 2023.

The Jharsuguda Veer Surendra Sai (VSS) Airport will be directly connected to these two major cities of Bengaluru and Kolkata. Flights will be operated from November 5 to Kolkata and from November 15 to Bengaluru.

The information in this regard has been given by ‘Indigo’, said reliable reports.

The schedule of the flights will be as follows:

On November 5-

-The flight will leave Kolkata at 5:50 pm and reach Jharsuguda at 7:25 pm.

-It will leave Jharsuguda at 7:55 pm and reach Kolkata at 9:20 pm.

On November 15-

-It will leave Bengaluru at 10:15 am and reach Jharsuguda at 12:20 pm.

-It will leave from here at 12:50 and reach Bengaluru at 2:55.