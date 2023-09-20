Two hardcore maoists killed during exchange of fire in Malkangiri bordering Chattisgarh

Malkangiri: Two hardcore maoists were gunned down in an encounter with security forces in the Dantewada jungle of Malkangiri bordering Chattisgarh on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off the police conducted a raid at Nahadi jungle after receiving specific inputs about the presence of Maoists and conducting a camp. They had a gunfight with the group of naxal cadres resulting in encounter.

After the gun fell silent, the top cadre maoist escaped, the security forces sanitised the area and recovered the dead bodies of naxalities along with two guns and huge amount of explosive material used by the maoists.

On the other hand, a jawan has been critically injured in the landmine explosion.

A search operation was underway in the nearby areas, informed Dantewada SP Gourab Ray.

