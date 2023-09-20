Two hardcore maoists killed during exchange of fire in Malkangiri bordering Chattisgarh

Two hardcore maoists were gunned down in an encounter with security forces in the Dantewada jungle of Malkangiri bordering Chattisgarh

By Abhilasha 0

Malkangiri: Two hardcore maoists were gunned down in an encounter with security forces in the Dantewada jungle of Malkangiri bordering Chattisgarh on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off the police conducted a raid at Nahadi jungle after receiving specific inputs about the presence of Maoists and conducting a  camp. They had a gunfight with the group of naxal cadres resulting in encounter.

After the gun fell silent, the top cadre maoist escaped, the security forces sanitised the area and recovered the dead bodies of naxalities along with two guns and huge amount of explosive material used by the maoists.

On the other hand, a jawan has been critically injured in the landmine explosion.

A search operation was underway in the nearby areas, informed Dantewada SP Gourab Ray.

Also Read: Two Jawans Of Jharkhand Jaguar Force Killed In Encounter With Maoists

You might also like

Youth body dumped on the streets of Bhubaneswar

Nabanna offered to Maa Samleswari in Sambalpur

More than 35 people fall ill after consuming prasad in Odisha

Unidentified body recovered from jungle, woman found lying unconscious rescued nearby…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans