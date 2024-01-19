Two govt functionaries nabbed by Odisha Vigilance for taking bribe

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance today nabbed two government functionaries on charges of taking bribe in Khurda and Kalahandi districts of the State.

The Vigilance sleuths reportedly apprehended Bidyutprava Jena, Principal of Keranga Panchayat Higher Secondary School, in Khurda district for demanding and accepting undue advantage (bribe) of Rs 50,000.

Jena was reportedly taking the bribe from the spouse of Assistant Librarian of the school for transmitting post elevation of pending arrear salary to the competent authority for the period from January 2018 to February 2022 for approval and facilitating release of drawal in favour of the Assistant Librarian.

The Assistant Librarian had undergone brain surgery for his ailments and was urgently in need of money. Despite several requests made by his wife, Jena was demanding bribe to get the work done. Finding no other way, the wife of the Assistant Librarian lodged complaint with the Vigilance Authority narrating their problems.

Based on the above complaint, a trap was laid on 19.01.2024, wherein the Principal was caught by the team of Odisha Vigilance in her house for demanding and accepting undue advantage Rs 50,000 from the complainant.

The entire bribe money was recovered from the possession of Jena and seized in presence of witnesses. Both hands wash of Jena gave positive chemical reaction, confirming acceptance and handling of bribe money by her.

Following the trap, search has been launched on the residential house of Jena at village-Gurujang, PS-Town PS, Dist- Khurdha. She has been arrested and is being forwarded to the Court.

In this connection, Bhubaneswar Vigilance PS Case No.02 dated 18.01.2024 U/s 7 Prevention of Corruption Amendment Act, 2018 has been registered and is under investigation.

In one more Vigilance Operation, Agasti Sahu, the Head Master of Govt. SSD High School, Adhamunda under Kesinga Block of Kalahandi district was apprehended for demanding and accepting undue advantage of Rs 50,000 from a Contractor to pass his bill amounting to Rs 22,53,858 towards repairing/renovation work of the school.

Based on the above complaint, a trap was laid on 19.01.2024, wherein the accused Head Master was caught in his School office room for demanding and accepting the bribe from the contractor. The entire bribe money was recovered from the possession of Sahu and seized in presence of witnesses.

Following the trap, search has been launched on the residential house of Sahu at Gosalapada, Bhawanipatna.

In this connection, Koraput Vigilance PS Case No.03 dated 18.01.2024 U/s 7 Prevention of Corruption Amendment Act, 2018 has been registered and is under investigation.