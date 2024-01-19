Double murder shocks Ganjam village as man kills father-in-law and daughter-in-law

Khallikote: In a ghastly incident, a man reportedly killed his father-in-law and daughter-in-law at Paladhuapalli village under Khallikote police station limits of Odisha’s Ganjam district today.

The man allegedly hacked the duo to death with a sharp weapon following some dispute over cleaning of cashew forest, situated near the village.

The deceased have been identified as Siba Dakua and Jayanti Dakua.

A team of cops from Khallikote police station reached the spot after getting information about the crime and started an investigation. They sent the bodies to the hospital for postmortem and detained the accused for interrogating.