Trivial fight leads to bloodshed in Ganjam of Odisha!

Berhampur: There has been alleged bloodshed over a small fight relating to car parking in Ganjam district of Odisha, said reports. A miscreant attacked three people with a sword.

The attack took place in Hilpatna line, lane 3 under Gosani Newgaon, Brahampur. It has been reported that 3 persons of Samlin Travels were attacked regarding the shifting of lanes while driving.

Kumud Chandra Brahma, the owner of the travel agency, and two others Sudarshan Das and Harihar Panigrahi were injured. The injured have been admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

Gosani Nuagaon police station has detained one person who is the alleged attacker. The police is further investigating into the matter, detailed report, awaited in this matter.

Earlier today, a youth sustained critical injuries after allegedly being attacked by a suspended constable in Khadiapada area under Kolabira police station in Jharsuguda district on Wednesday.

The youth was first admitted to Kolabira hospital and later shifted to Jharsuguda District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) after his health condition deteriorated.

According to sources, the suspended cop, identified as Iswar Mahananda, attacked the youth and fled from the scene. The cop, who was initially posted at OSAP sixth battalion in Cuttack, was suspended a year ago for his unruly behaviour.

The reason behind the attack is said to be a land dispute. However, the exact reason behind the attack in not known.

Meanwhile, the police have launched a manhunt to nab the suspended constable and seize the catapult used in the attack.

Earlier, reports surfaced that the youth sustained bullet injuries. However, Jharsuguda SP confirmed it to be a catapult attack.