This is what Debi Mishra and Jual Oram say about possible BJD-BJP alliance in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The political climate in Odisha got heated up ever since Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President Naveen Patnaik called for an important meeting of senior leaders at Naveen Nivas today while the State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders were asked to attend a crucial meeting with the central leadership in New Delhi. This sparked a buzz over the possible alliance between BJD and BJP in Odisha for the upcoming elections in the State.

Meanwhile, the State ruling BJD issued an official statement of the such speculation. “An extensive discussion was held under the leadership of BJD President and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik with the senior leaders of the Party today regarding the strategy of the upcoming Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections,” said BJD Vice President Debi Mishra.

“In the discussions it was resolved that since by 2036, Odisha will compete 100 years of its statehood and BJD and CM has major milestones to be achieved by this time, therefore Biju Janata Dal will do everything towards this in the greater interests of people of Odisha and the State,” he added.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Jual Oram, who was present at the party’s core committee meeting in New Delhi today informed that the meeting discussed several issues. Each one expressed his/her opinion to fight the upcoming election alone in Odisha.

“However, nothing has been finalised regarding the coalition. The central leadership’s decision will be final,” Oram added.