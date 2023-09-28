These trains cancelled due to safety-related modernisation works at Rourkela

Rourkela: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has reportedly cancelled and diverted several trains due to safety-related modernisation works at Rourkela.

According to the ECoR, the trains have been cancelled between September 29 and October 15.

Cancellation of trains from 29 Sept 2023 to 15th Oct 2023:

Train No. 18125/18126 Rourkela-Puri-Rourkela express from both directions. Train No. 22839/22840 Rourkela-Bhubaneswar-Rourkela express from both directions. Train No. 18107/18108 Rourkela-Jagdalpur-Rourkela Express from both directions. Train No. 18117/18118 Rourkela-Gunupur-Rourkela Express from both directions.

Cancellation of trains on nominated days

Train No. 20836/20835 Rourkela-Puri-Rourkela Vande Bharat Express will remain cancelled on 12.10.2023,13.10.2023 & 15.10.2023 from both sides. Train no. 12871 Howrah-Titlagarh Ispat express will remain cancelled on 30.09.2023, 02.10.2023, 04.10.2023, 09.10.2023, 11.10.2023 & 14.10.2023. Train no. 12872 Titlagarh-Howrah Ispat express will remain cancelled on 01.10.2023, 03.10.2023, 12.10.2023 & 15.10.2023. Train no. 22861 Howrah- Kantabanji Ispat express will remain cancelled on 01.10.2023, 03.10.2023, 12.10.2023, 13.10.2023 & 15.10.2023. Train no. 22862 Kantabanji- Howrah Ispat express will remain cancelled on 30.09.2023, 02.10.2023, 04.10.2023, 09.10.2023,11.10.2023, 13.10.2023 & 14.10.2023. Train no. 18311 Sambalpur-Banaras Express will remain cancelled on 04.10.2023, 11.10.2023 & 15.10.2023. Train no. 18312 Banaras-Sambalpur express will remain cancelled on 05.10.2023, 12.10.2023,13.10.2023 & 16.10.2023. Train no. 22805 Bhubaneswar-Anand Vihar Terminal Express via Jharsuguda & Sambalpur will remain cancelled on 14.10.2023. Train no. 22806 Anand Vihar Terminal -Bhubaneswar Express via Jharsuguda & Sambalpur will remain cancelled on 15.10.2023.

Diversion of trains:

Train no. 18477/18478 Puri- Yog Nagari Rishikesh-Puri Kalinga Utkal express will run on a diverted route via Ib- Jharsuguda Road-Sambalpur from both sides from 29.09.2023 to 15.10.2023. Train no. 20817 Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express via Jharsuguda & Rourkela will run on a diverted route via Cuttack- Jajpur Keonjhar Road-Bhadrak-Hijli-Midnapur-Adra-Bhojudih-NSCBGomoh on 30.09.2023 & 14.10.2023

The Railways has appealed to passengers to cooperate for smooth train operation in future.

Also Read: Man Arrested While Taking Bribe On Behalf Of Secretary Of Cooperative Society In Nayagarh